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Lafayette County’s Affidavit Ballots Break for Scott Colom 69%-29%, Far Exceeding His Overall Margin
By Ashton Pittman,7 days ago
Affidavit ballots broke for Democrat Scott Colom by a 69%-29% in Lafayette County, Mississippi, the home of the University of Mississippi. Overall, Colom won all votes cast there against incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith by a far more narrow 49%-48% margin, figures that Lafayette County reported today shows. If...
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