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OCJS awards $4M in grants to aid domestic violence victims, dependents
8 days ago
The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) last week awarded nearly $4 million in federal emergency shelter and supportive services grants for domestic violence victims and their dependents. The 64 projects in 46 counties will help community-based, non-profit organizations to provide emergency shelter and/or supportive services for victims of family...
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