undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Celebrating World Digital Preservation Day: Saving Science’s Digital History through Web Archiving at AIP
By Allison BuserMargaret Stine,4 days ago
Websites might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about historical archives, but they have become an essential part of how science happens and how its stories are told. From sharing new research and reporting on science policy to connecting scientific communities, an enormous amount of the history of 21st-century science is unfolding online. But websites are constantly changing, and when pages are updated or taken down, pieces of that history can disappear.