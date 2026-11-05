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High school boys cross country: Parkway wins third straight Region 1-I title; Robin wins third individual title in a row
By Russell Hedges,7 days ago
Led by individual champion Brennan Robin, Parkway won the boys team title in the Region I, Division I cross country meet for the third straight year Thursday morning at the South Bossier Recreational Complex. Parkway scored 44 points. Lafayette was second with 67 and Ruston third with 91. Benton was...