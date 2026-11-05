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Southern Arkansas University biology professor wins Nikon competition honorable mention
7 days ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (Nov. 5) — A faculty member at Southern Arkansas University has earned recognition on an international stage for scientific videography. Dr. James Hyde, who serves as an associate professor of biology at the institution, received an honorable mention in the Nikon Small World in Motion competition. His submission captured sea urchin embryos as they developed under a microscope from single cells, multicellular structures, and mobile organisms.
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