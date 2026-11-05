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Waterloo and Henrietta Township go all out for Halloween
By Kayla Fletcher,8 days ago
The crowd that assembled on Oct. 24 in Munith was not to be disappointed, as Waterloo Township—with assistance from Henrietta Township—put everything it had into the 2026 Halloween Parade and costume contest. Waterloo applied for and received a large grant donation from Jackson Community Foundation to fund many of the prizes that were awarded at the event.