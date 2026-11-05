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WCH woman sentenced on tampering with records charge
8 days ago
A Washington Court House was sentenced to community control last week after pleading guilty to a tampering with records charge related to her public employment. As previously reported, Amber Schiller, 41, was indicted by a Clinton County grand jury on two counts of theft in office, both third-degree felonies, and two counts of tampering with records, both fourth-degree felonies, in April 2025.