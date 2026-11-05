undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CSL Wild Card Match: Indiana Dominating Competition, Set to Advance to Final
By David Rieder - Senior Writer,8 days ago
CSL Wild Card Match: Indiana Dominating Competition, Set to Advance to Final. The inaugural season of the College Swimming League concludes this weekend in Indianapolis. Virginia, Tennessee and North Carolina State all qualified for the CSL final by virtue of their impressive results during each team’s two regular season matches, with Thursday’s Wild Card match determining the final participant in that final. Indiana, California, Stanford and Louisville advanced to this round by finishing fourth through seventh out of 12 teams overall this season.