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High school girls cross country: Benton’s Aaliyah Johnson finishes fourth in Region I-I meet; team takes third
By Russell Hedges,7 days ago
Benton senior Aaliyah Gonzalez finished fourth in the Region I, Division I cross country meet Thursday morning at the South Bossier Recreational Complex. Gonzalez covered the 3-mile course in 19 minutes, 31.15 seconds. Byrd junior Emmy Banker won in 18:46.78. Her teammate, sophomore Kinsley Mayfield, was second in 19:06.02. Ruston...