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Instagram-scouted Richlands baker takes 2nd on Canada’s Food Network Halloween battle
By Mary Grace Armistead,8 days ago
From a home-based bakery in Richlands to an international television competition. One Onslow County baker is taking her talents beyond Eastern North Carolina, competing on Canada’s Food Network. From baking cakes in her kitchen to competing against bakers from around the world, Sarah Ward never imagined her creations would...