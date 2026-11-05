undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dina Douglass to release new book, 'Shot As A Teen'
By Em Moore,4 days ago
Photographer Dina Douglass has announced that she will be releasing a new book. The book is called Shot As A Teen and features a collection of photographs she took of the Los Angeles punk scene between 1981 and 1985, including photos of over 60 bands including Black Flag, Circle Jerks, Minor Threat, Social Distortion, The Adicts, Siouxsie and the Banshees, and Misfits. Dina Douglass said in a statement released along with the announcement,