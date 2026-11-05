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Haywire release “Flex Your Head” video
By Em Moore,6 days ago
Haywire have released a video for their song “Flex Your Head”. The video was directed by Luis Hernandez and shot by Wes Knoll, Anthony Ryan Tripoli, and Stephen Michael Simon during their guerrilla show in Times Square which took place on October 28, 2026 and was shut down by the NYPD. The song is off their album I DON’T WANNA SAY GOODBYE which was released earlier this year. Haywire will begin their world tour in January. Check out the video below.