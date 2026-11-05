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The Sounds of Saugus
5 days ago
If you have the opportunity next Wednesday, be sure to thank every veteran your eyes come in contact with, whether they are a stranger or your next-door neighbor. Chances are they will be wearing a baseball cap recognizing whatever branch of the U.S. Armed Forces they served in. Just take a few seconds and make them feel appreciated for the personal sacrifices they made to help make the world a safer place for all Americans. Just a simple Thank you sir or Thank you mam for your service. If you are a patriotic and proud Saugonian, a great way to thank them will be to show up before 11 a.m. for the Annual Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Park at the corner of Central and Winter Streets. No excuses for those able-bodied folks who happen to be home because it’s a holiday. Bring your kids. Teach them some civic pride. They will also enjoy the small parade that will pass by the park before the ceremony.