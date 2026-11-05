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Birthdays are special at the Senior Center
5 days ago
(Editor’s Note: Saugus Senior Center Director Laurie Davis submitted the following article.) The Saugus Senior Center held its monthly birthday celebration on Friday, October 23, honoring 22 October birthday celebrants! It was a wonderful afternoon filled with laughter, birthday cake, ice cream and plenty of smiles. This month’s celebration was generously sponsored by Shirley Bogdan in loving memory of her late husband, Peter Bogdan.