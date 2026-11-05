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Sodex Innovations launches SDX-AutoScan
By Sodex Innovations,4 days ago
SDX-AutoScan uses the Trimble positioning system already on the machine and syncs 3D site models to Trimble Connect, so site documentation becomes a byproduct of normal work. Lorüns, Austria – November 5, 2026 – Sodex Innovations announces the launch of SDX-AutoScan for TrimbleⓇ Earthworks grade control platform on bulldozers. Announced ahead of Trimble Dimensions, the 3D lidar system integrates with existing Trimble GNSS/INS positioning to produce continuous as-built terrain records during normal bulldozer operation. This avoids the need to install a second positioning system or manage a separate platform.