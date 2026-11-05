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Milwaukee County Board approves 2027 budget after $4.56 million error
By Abbey Taylor,8 days ago
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved the 2027 budget Thursday, one day after a $4.56 million budgeting error was disclosed. Several supervisors said they were upset they learned about the error through social media or news outlets instead of from county staff. The board also approved an amendment requiring an explanation of the accounting error and a review of processes to help prevent it from happening again.