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‘The taco is art, and Richy is the gallery’: Tacos Richy to open Nov. 11 where Bar 3606 used to be
By Madelyn Edwards,7 days ago
Tacos Richy, boasting its house-nixtamalized heirloom corn tortillas, prime beef and mesquite-grilled tacos, is slated to open next week on Veterans Day in Lower Greenville. The taqueria will officially open at 11:11 a.m. (make a wish!) Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 3606 Greenville Ave. (a spot with a history of its own in our neighborhood). Tacos Richy is the creation of EMPWR Hospitality’s Jon Garay, who founded Chilangos Tacos (which has multiple locations, including in Old East Dallas) in 2019. Mexican culture, in addition to cooking over charcoal and with prime beef, is baked into the concept.