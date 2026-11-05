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Lexington Police investigating businesses in the town accused of offering scheduled narcotics for sale
By Tiffany Rigby,8 days ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington Chief Terrence Green says the department’s Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating businesses in the town where it is alleged that illicit and scheduled narcotics are being offered for sale. The chief also says drug paraphernalia is allegedly being offered for sale. Earlier Thursday,...