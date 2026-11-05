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College Presents Plans for Montrose Buildings
By CV Weekly,3 days ago
Glendale Community College (GCC) president and superintendent Dr. Ryan Cornner met with around 40 community members on Oct. 29, the last of three meetings to cover the plans for new clinical occupational therapy (OT) and physical therapy (PT) programs planned for the site at 2350 Honolulu Ave. GCC’s properties at 2350 and 2340 Honolulu Ave., which the college has owned since the late 1980s, will be renovated and expanded into a clinical setting and a community center, respectively.