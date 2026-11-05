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Bell, Jackson, Rockwell and Sorra Take on 2026 AVCA Collegiate Beach Pairs National Championship
7 days ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Four members of the Stanford beach volleyball team accepted invitations to compete in the fourth annual Women's Pairs Championship at the AVCA Beach National Championships, Nov. 6-8, held at the John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball Complex in Huntsville, Ala. The pair of senior Ruby Sorra and junior Avery Jackson enters as the No. 3 seed, while junior Charlotta Bell and senior Brooke Rockwell enter the 64-pair tournament as the No. 5 seed.