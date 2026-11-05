undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Edmond Pushes Wildfire Plan as Homes Creep Into Cedar-Choked Land East of I-35
By Tara Aguilar,5 days ago
Edmond's fire department is pushing a community wildfire protection plan as new subdivisions creep into brushy, cedar-covered land east of Interstate 35, where firefighters say some streets and lots are still tough to reach in an emergency. The push comes as development moves into areas where it meets unmanaged vegetation, and officials have emphasized the need to prevent future tragedies.