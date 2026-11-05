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Spaghetti Day fundraiser supports Cape Girardeau Parks Foundation programs
By Shelby Brown,7 days ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO.(KBSI) Good food and community support came together Thursday, November 5, 2026 as the Cape Girardeau Parks Foundation hosted its 21st annual Spaghetti Day fundraiser. The event, held at the AC Brace Arena building, brings community members, corporate sponsors and local businesses together to raise money for programs...