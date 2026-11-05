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Heritage Bank Center has got to go
By Cal Moore,4 days ago
All views shared in the Opinions section of the Chatterbox belong to their respective authors, and may not represent the views of the publication as a whole. March Madness is one of the most electric sporting events of the year. In 2017, Cincinnati won a bid to host March Madness for the first time since 1997, but there was a catch. Heritage Bank Center, formerly known as the US. Bank Arena had to be renovated.
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