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The New York Times is in talks to buy Letterboxd for around $330 million
By Jay Peters,8 days ago
Is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more. He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme. The New York Times Company is in talks”exclusive negotations” to acquire Letterboxd, the social network for film lovers, for around $330 million, The New York Times reports. The Times Company, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and A24 were all recently rumored to be among those interested in buying Letterboxd.