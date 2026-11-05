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New Data Flags 44 Oklahoma Rural Hospitals at Risk of Closing
By Lucas Warren,5 days ago
New data identifies 44 Oklahoma rural hospitals as at risk of closing. Pauls Valley and Stilwell have both seen hospitals shut down, but the publicly reported circumstances differ: Pauls Valley’s Valley Community Hospital closed amid reported financial shortfalls, while no specific reason was publicly given for the separate Stilwell closure. The closures underscore the stakes for other rural communities whose facilities are struggling to stay open.
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