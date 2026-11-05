undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Saving Our Digital Heritage: Celebrating World Digital Preservation Day with New Funding for the Museum of Glass Archive
6 days ago
In 2023, Museum of Glass launched a new digital archives program funded by the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Over the past four years, the curatorial team has done extensive work to assess, inventory, arrange, and preserve these digital archival materials that document visiting artists in our Hot Shop and the history of glass art in the Pacific Northwest. This World Digital Preservation Day, we’re excited to announce that this collection received an additional grant from the Council on Library and Information Resources (CLIR) Recordings at Risk program to support the transfer of over 400 miniDV tapes featuring visiting artists Lino Tagliapietra, Preston Singletary, Mildred Howard, René Roubíček, Martin Blank, Maya Lin, Nancy Callan, and Kazuo Kadonaga. The Recordings at Risk program is made possible by funding from the Mellon Foundation.
2