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Smoke Forces Evacuation at Midwest City High School, HVAC Blamed
By Amelia Claire Grant,6 days ago
Midwest City Middle School — Site of Earlier HVAC Smoke Evacuation. Midwest City High School students filed out of the building Thursday morning after smoke was spotted in the school's kitchen, prompting an evacuation while fire crews checked out the source. No injuries were reported, and students were eventually allowed back inside once the situation was resolved.