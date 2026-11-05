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A New Project on Foothill
By CV Weekly,4 days ago
Community members may have noticed the demolition of the buildings at 3037-3043 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. This project, according to the CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act) report, is a mix use condo project. It includes 29 attached residential condominium units in six buildings and one commercial lot with mixed use of 9,500 square feet commercial and 18 residential condos in one building.