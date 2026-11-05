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‘Is the damage done?’: Metro Council receives first budget after cuts sparked by St. George
By CHARLES LUSSIER,8 days ago
A year after pushing through significant cuts in staff and services, Mayor-President Sid Edwards on Thursday presented his proposed 2027 budget, which reflects a recent pay raise for city-parish workers, particularly police, but also recently approved hikes in health insurance premiums for those same employees. “As we enter our third...