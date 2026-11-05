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Woman dies after being hit by car in Wyomissing, officials remind public of driver, pedestrian safety
By Kevin Zipay,8 days ago
WYOMISSING, Pa. - A woman died after a car hit her in Berks County Wednesday evening. It happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth and Penn Avenues. Police say 65-year-old Mellissa Dunn was walking to her car after work when she was struck by a vehicle. Dunn was taken to Reading Hospital, where she later died, according to Berks County coroner Matthew J. Stitzel.