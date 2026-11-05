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Louisiana Democrats’ near-miss on senate seat gives party hope for governor’s race
By Piper Hutchinson,7 days ago
Jamie Davis’ narrow loss to U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-Baton Rouge, has given Louisiana Democrats hope they could unseat a slate of Republican statewide elected officials next year, including Gov. Jeff Landry. “Jeff Landry, you’re on notice, buddy,” Davis told his supporters on election night, later confirming to reporters...