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2026 Cincinnati Reds MiLB Hitter of the Year: Alfredo Duno
By Doug Gray,4 days ago
This season saw a handful of hitters stand out above the rest. And while this is the “Hitter” of the year award, I do factor in the age, position, and levels played at to some extent for the award as those things matter when it comes to the expectations. As we all seem to know, a first baseman should hit more than a shortstop, so when two guys at those positions hit the same it’s more impressive and valuable when the shortstop does it. With that said, Alfredo Duno is the 2026 RedsMinorLeagues.com Minor League Hitter of the Year. It’s the second straight season in which he’s won the award.