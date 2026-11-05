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OKANA Resort Brings Ice Skating, Holiday Village and First Tree Lighting to OKC
By Amelia Claire Grant,7 days ago
OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark is rolling out an outdoor ice rink, a sprawling Holiday Village and its first-ever tree-lighting ceremony as part of a new holiday lineup running from Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve. The Oklahoma City resort's 2026 holiday season begins with a Thanksgiving buffet November 26; the rink, the village and a 7:30 p.m. tree lighting featuring a choir performance all happen November 28.
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