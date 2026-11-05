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Novembers with the most precipitation in Louisiana since 1895
By Stacker,7 days ago
Novembers with the most precipitation in Louisiana since 1895. Stacker compiled a ranking of the Novembers with the most precipitation in Louisiana since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the highest total precipitation in each month. For each of the months listed below, we've included the total precipitation, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the average state temperature.