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Del City Pharmacy Says Card Was Used in More Than 700 Transactions for $13,000, Woman Still at Large
By Eric Donovan,7 days ago
A co-owner at Lassiter Drug in Del City reported that the pharmacy's business credit card was being used for unauthorized purchases, kicking off a police investigation that has left officers searching for Audra Ruth Castle on multiple felony charges. Del City Police say the card was used in more than 700 transactions, racking up roughly $13,000 in charges.
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