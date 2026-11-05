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Columbia Christian Lady Crusaders cap historic volleyball season with State Tournament appearance
By Email,7 days ago
The Columbia Christian School Lady Crusaders wrapped up one of the most successful volleyball seasons in program history, proving that a small 1A Christian school can compete with some of the toughest programs in Arkansas. Under fourth-year head coach Becky Warr, the Lady Crusaders finished with an impressive 24-5-1 overall...