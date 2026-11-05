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Cowboys Get Concerning Injury News Before Week 9
By Sean Deveney,8 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into a game against the Colts that should not, ideally, be a must-win but given the position they’ve put themselves in, at 3-5 and battling to keep alive in a brutally bad NFC East, is most definitely a must win. The Colts are a team selling off pieces in front of our very eyes, and not expecting to do much winning from here on out. If the Cowboys can’t get this win on the road in Indianapolis this Sunday, and fall to 3-6, then, well, that’s it for the 2026 NFL season at The Star.