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Robert Kraft recovering from back surgery, will miss Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction
By Jonathan Hall7 News WHDH,3 days ago
FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots owner Robert Kraft had back surgery and will miss former Tight End Rob Gronkowski’s Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday. Doctors told the 85-year-old Kraft to stay off his feet during his recovery. The Patriots said he also will not be at Sunday’s game versus Green Bay, and he will not travel to Germany for the team’s game against Detroit on November 15.