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Fraud suspect made multiple ATM cash withdrawals using stolen debit numbers, police say
By Kaylee Maneen,5 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, deputies are in search of an unknown male suspect. The man allegedly made multiple fraudulent cash withdrawals from an ATM at 400 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township on October 9. Deputies say the man was using stolen debit...
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