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Two miles for Rachel: Red Land community plans walk to honor Apa’s memory
By Jana Benscoter,8 days ago
*This story has been updated to reflect a change in location for the Rachel Apa two-mile memorial walk. It will be held at Red Land High School. There is comfort in imagining Rachel Apa running into the arms of her grandfather, whose memory she honored by running the New York City Marathon. Now, her field hockey community is honoring hers.