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HDOT, Partners Break Ground on Hawaiian Microgrids
7 days ago
The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT), Sustainability Partners (SP), and Hensel Phelps have marked the start of construction on new microgrid projects on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi that include solar PV canopies, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electric vehicle charging stations. Construction Hawaiian Blessing ceremonies commemorating the start of construction were held in August.