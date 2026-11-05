undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Metal Roofing Systems Course Returns to UW–Madison
8 days ago
From system design and installation to troubleshooting, reroofing and rooftop accouterments, Metal Roofing Systems gives industry professionals an intensive, practical look at how metal roofing systems perform and how to address common challenges. The two-day course takes place Dec. 3-4, 2026, at the Fluno Center on the UW-Madison campus and is offered through the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Engineering.