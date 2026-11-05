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Cal GM Ron Rivera Drops Honest Quote on HC Tosh Lupoi Amid 3-6 Record in 1st Season
By Timothy Rapp,7 days ago
"He has bumped his head a lot. We have talked a lot, tried to give him a lot of advice, point him in the right direction. Some of it, he's been very receptive, and other portions of it, he hasn't," Rivera said during an appearance on KNBR's "Murph & Markus" morning show (h/t Alex Simon of SFGate.com). "And it's those things that sometimes you've gotta learn for yourself before you think, 'Oh wow, this is it.' But I'd like to continue to stress that this is a guy that's learning, growing. But now it's time. These last three games, hopefully four, the trajectory has to be going north. We have to show that we are growing, there has been some growth and development of our players, our team, and the culture is getting stronger. Those are all things that you have to have going forward."