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Interact Analysis-Ranking the Leading OEMs in Off-Hwy Electrification
6 days ago
Which OEM leads off-highway electrification? This is one of the questions we are most often asked as analysts. What does “leading” mean anyway? Most machines sold? Widest portfolio? Most aggressive target? Or most innovative technologies? For the first time we’ve built a framework to assess, in an unbiased way, the companies that are the leading OEMs in off-highway electrification.