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Common Watering Mistakes That Can Damage Your Landscaping
7 days ago
You can do almost everything right in your yard, choose healthy plants, prep the soil, and lay out beds with care. Yet, your landscaping can still underperform for one unglamorous reason: how you water. Watering feels like the simplest part of lawn and garden care, which is exactly why so many problems hide there. The damage usually isn’t dramatic. It builds slowly, showing up as thinning grass, struggling shrubs, and beds that never quite flourish, long before anyone connects it back to the watering routine.