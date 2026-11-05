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Raleigh County Election Results Show Strong Republican Performance
4 days ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Raleigh County voters delivered strong support for Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election, helping incumbents and GOP challengers secure key legislative victories. Among the races drawing significant local attention was the State Senate District 9 contest. Incumbent Senator Rollan Roberts retained his seat, defeating Democratic...
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