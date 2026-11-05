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“We’re Still Staying True to Who We Are”: harf. Celebrates Growing Up at Your Own Pace on “Radio,” a Lush, Nostalgic ’70s Pop Reverie
By Mitch Mosk,7 days ago
Connecticut singer/songwriter harf. makes the bittersweet business of growing older sound positively golden on “Radio,” an enchanting, ‘70s-inspired piano pop gem whose buoyant melodies and lush, layered harmonies carry a heartfelt story of old friends, diverging paths, and the fear of falling behind. With an irresistible chorus and a storyteller’s gift for finding meaning in everyday life, he reminds us that growing up means finding our own way while keeping the door open for the people who helped shape us.