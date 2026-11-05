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Two Charged Following Raleigh County Larceny Investigation
4 days ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. — Two men are facing felony charges after Raleigh County deputies recovered stolen property during a recent investigation. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a larceny complaint in the Beckley area and determined that HVAC unit radiators and copper material with an estimated value of about one thousand dollars had been stolen.
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