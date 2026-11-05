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Cyber Criminals Steal Financial Aid From Calif. College Students
By Abby Sourwine,8 days ago
Four hundred students at California Community Colleges are facing delays in their financial aid reimbursement delivery after bad actors exploited a vulnerability in BM Technologies’ digital banking platform, formerly known as BankMobile. As explained in an email from Chris Ferguson, the college system's executive vice chancellor of finance and...
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