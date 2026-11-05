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Two-Vehicle Head-On Crash Reported In Hughesville, Occupants Escape Vehicles
By Breaking News Reporter,8 days ago
HUGHESVILLE, Md. — Emergency crews responded to a reported head-on collision Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the intersection of Burnt Store Road and Olivers Shop Road in Hughesville. The crash was reported at approximately 5:34 p.m. According to initial emergency communications, one vehicle reportedly came around a corner, crossed...
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